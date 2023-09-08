Rumble Through the Jungle Cross Country Race

to

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026

Rumble Through the Jungle Cross Country Race

Admission cost.

September 8 from 6 am - September 9 at 6 pm

This exciting sporting event is hosted by North Oldham High School and is a statewide cross-country race in its 19th year.

For more information, please call 502.228.4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Kids & Family, Outdoor
