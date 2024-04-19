Rumours – a Fleetwood Mac Tribute at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts Madisonville
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Rumours – a Fleetwood Mac Tribute
Tickets: $30 (main floor front)/$20 (main floor rear & balcony)
Widely recognized as America’s premier Fleetwood Mac tribute, this Atlanta-based band consistently sells out leading performing arts centers, amphitheaters, casinos, and clubs throughout the United States.
For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/rumours-a-fleetwood-mac-tribute/
Concerts & Live Music