Run for the Hungry - Mahr Park Arboretum
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
The Annual Run for the Hungry benefits the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County and is presented by First United Bank. It will take place at Mahr Park Arboretum on Nov. 23rd at 8 AM. 5K run/Walk, Kids 1/4 Mile Fun Run, Virtual 5K.
Questions or to sponsor/volunteer email- irunforthehungry@gmail.com
For more information, please visit runsignup.com/Race/KY/Madisonville/RunfortheHungry
