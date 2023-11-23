Run for the Hungry - Mahr Park Arboretum

× Expand Run for the Hungry Run for the Hungry

Run for the Hungry

The Annual Run for the Hungry benefits the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County and is presented by First United Bank. It will take place at Mahr Park Arboretum on Nov. 23rd at 8 AM. 5K run/Walk, Kids 1/4 Mile Fun Run, Virtual 5K.

Questions or to sponsor/volunteer email- irunforthehungry@gmail.com

For more information, please visit runsignup.com/Race/KY/Madisonville/RunfortheHungry