Run for the Hungry - Mahr Park Arboretum

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Run for the Hungry

The Annual Run for the Hungry benefits the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County and is presented by First United Bank. It will take place at Mahr Park Arboretum on Nov. 23rd at 8 AM. 5K run/Walk, Kids 1/4 Mile Fun Run, Virtual 5K.

Questions or to sponsor/volunteer email- irunforthehungry@gmail.com

For more information, please visit runsignup.com/Race/KY/Madisonville/RunfortheHungry

Info

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Charity & Fundraisers, Fitness, Health & Wellness
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Run for the Hungry - Mahr Park Arboretum - 2023-11-23 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Run for the Hungry - Mahr Park Arboretum - 2023-11-23 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Run for the Hungry - Mahr Park Arboretum - 2023-11-23 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Run for the Hungry - Mahr Park Arboretum - 2023-11-23 08:00:00 ical