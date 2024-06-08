× Expand Run for the Paws 5K 2024 Run for the Paws 5K 2024

Mark your calendars for June 8th and join the Hopkins County Humane Society for a fun-filled day of running, walking, and wagging tails! All proceeds from the event will go directly to supporting the Hopkins County Humane Society and the animals in their care.

For more information call (270) 821-8965 or visit runsignup.com/Race/KY/Madisonville/HopkinsRunforthePaws5k?fbclid=IwAR3Eq-uL1iHQ4ca12aqdYinxKFOYu9fHmlkwCH3J5-jMm6DXBiWJmDSR0uY