Run for the Paws 5K 2024
to
Madisonville City Park 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Run for the Paws 5K 2024
Run for the Paws 5K 2024
Run for the Paws 5K 2024
Mark your calendars for June 8th and join the Hopkins County Humane Society for a fun-filled day of running, walking, and wagging tails! All proceeds from the event will go directly to supporting the Hopkins County Humane Society and the animals in their care.
For more information call (270) 821-8965 or visit runsignup.com/Race/KY/Madisonville/HopkinsRunforthePaws5k?fbclid=IwAR3Eq-uL1iHQ4ca12aqdYinxKFOYu9fHmlkwCH3J5-jMm6DXBiWJmDSR0uY