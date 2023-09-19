Salsa for Everyone - Oldham County
Oldham County Extension Office 1815 North Highway 393, Kentucky 40031-8632
Oldham County Extension
Salsa for Everyone
FREE
Join the Extension Office for a fun way to be active and learn the basics of Salsa dancing. This lesson series is free and space is limited. Session dates: September 19, September 26 and October 3.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/
