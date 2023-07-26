Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival - Henderson

× Expand Henderson Tourist Commission Kentucky Living Songfest - 1 Nashville songwriters share the stories behind the hits in a songwriter round in Henderson, Kentucky.

Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival

Downtown restaurants and bars convert into Nashville-style listening rooms as we host songwriting legends straight from Music City to share the stories behind the songs we know and love.

For more information, please call 270.826.3128 or visit sandyleesongfest.com/