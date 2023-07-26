Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival - Henderson

Downtown Henderson 600 Main Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420

Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival

Downtown restaurants and bars convert into Nashville-style listening rooms as we host songwriting legends straight from Music City to share the stories behind the songs we know and love.

For more information, please call 270.826.3128 or visit sandyleesongfest.com/

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
270.826.3128
