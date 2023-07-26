Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival - Henderson
to
Downtown Henderson 600 Main Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420
×
Henderson Tourist Commission
Kentucky Living Songfest - 1
Nashville songwriters share the stories behind the hits in a songwriter round in Henderson, Kentucky.
Sandy Lee Watkins Songwriters Festival
Downtown restaurants and bars convert into Nashville-style listening rooms as we host songwriting legends straight from Music City to share the stories behind the songs we know and love.
For more information, please call 270.826.3128 or visit sandyleesongfest.com/
Info
Downtown Henderson 600 Main Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs