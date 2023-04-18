The Sankofa Experience - Trager Family JCC

× Expand Roots101: African American Museum Roots 101-posts - 9 The Sankofa Experience

Learn about African American history through storytelling, dance, music, theater and spoken word at “The Sankofa Experience,” 7 – 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 18 at the Trager Family JCC, 3600 Dutchmans Lane. Purchase tickets for $25 at roots-101.org/events/the-sankofa-experience. Seating is limited, call 502-384-1940 to RSVP.

The event will feature live performances by the Sankofa Players and narration by Lamont Collins, chief executive officer and founder, Roots101: African American Museum. Sankofa is an African word from the Akan tribe in Ghana.

For more information, please visit roots-101.org/events/the-sankofa-experience