The Sankofa Experience - Trager Family JCC

Trager Family JCC 3600 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, Kentucky 40205

Learn about African American history through storytelling, dance, music, theater and spoken word at “The Sankofa Experience,” 7 – 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 18 at the Trager Family JCC, 3600 Dutchmans Lane. Purchase tickets for $25 at roots-101.org/events/the-sankofa-experience. Seating is limited, call 502-384-1940 to RSVP.

The event will feature live performances by the Sankofa Players and narration by Lamont Collins, chief executive officer and founder, Roots101: African American Museum. Sankofa is an African word from the Akan tribe in Ghana.

For more information, please visit roots-101.org/events/the-sankofa-experience

