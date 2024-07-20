Santa’s Summer Safari at the Louisville Zoo
Louisville Zoo 1100 1100 Trevillian Way, Kentucky 40213
Santa and Mrs. Claus are on summer vacation, and they’re making a stop at your Zoo! Join them on Saturday, July 20 & Sunday, July 21 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. for Santa’s Summer Safari weekend with winter-themed fun, holiday enrichment for the animals and games for kids. FREE with Zoo admission or membership.
For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/event/santas-summer-safari-2024/