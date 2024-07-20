Santa’s Summer Safari at the Louisville Zoo

Louisville Zoo 1100 1100 Trevillian Way, Kentucky 40213

Santa’s Summer Safari at the Louisville Zoo

Santa and Mrs. Claus are on summer vacation, and they’re making a stop at your Zoo! Join them on Saturday, July 20 & Sunday, July 21 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. for Santa’s Summer Safari weekend with winter-themed fun, holiday enrichment for the animals and games for kids. FREE with Zoo admission or membership.

For  more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/event/santas-summer-safari-2024/

Info

Kids & Family
502-459-2181
