Santa’s Wonderland Returns to Cabela’s with FREE photos with Santa

Cabela's 5100 Norton Healthcare Pkwy, Louisville, Kentucky 40241

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are proud to invite families to the beloved tradition of visiting Santa Claus this holiday season during the annual Santa’s Wonderland experience.

Visit your local store to be one of the more than two million kids and families to take a photo with Santa. Photo sessions will start on Sunday, November 5. Reservations are strongly recommended.

To learn more and make a reservation, visit cabelas.com/santa.

