Sauerbeck Family Drive In July 4th Movies
to
Sauerbeck Family Drive In 3210 D.W. Griffith Ln., La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Sauerbeck Family Drive In
Sauerbeck Family Drive In July 4th Movies
Sauerbeck Family Drive In July 4th Movies
$11 per adult/$6 per child
Get ready for a lot of action and end the 4th of July with a bang-watch Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny at the Sauerbeck Family Drive In, followed by The Boogeyman. Archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history in Dial of Destiny. Horror film, The Boogeyman, is a an adaption of a Stephen King short story. Gates open at 8:30 p.m., followed by first movie at 9:30 p.m. Same movies also shown on June 30, and July 1, 2, and 3. Enjoy a special Jeep Night at the Drive In on July 8.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/