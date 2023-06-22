Sauerbeck Family Drive In July 4th Movies

Sauerbeck Family Drive In 3210 D.W. Griffith Ln., La Grange, Kentucky 40031

$11 per adult/$6 per child

Get ready for a lot of action and end the 4th of July with a bang-watch Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny at the Sauerbeck Family Drive In, followed by The Boogeyman. Archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history in Dial of Destiny. Horror film, The Boogeyman, is a an adaption of a Stephen King short story. Gates open at 8:30 p.m., followed by first movie at 9:30 p.m. Same movies also shown on June 30, and July 1, 2, and 3. Enjoy a special Jeep Night at the Drive In on July 8.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Film, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.233.1149
