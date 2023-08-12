Sauerbeck Family Drive In Summer Concert Series- Allen Lane Band

to

Sauerbeck Family Drive In 3210 D.W. Griffith Ln., La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Sauerbeck Family Drive In Summer Concert Series- Allen Lane Band

Rounding out the summer concert series at Sauerbeck Family Drive In will be Oldham County’s own, Allen Lane Band. They will be rockin’ the stage with their brand of country with a southern rock flare. Allen Lane as shared the stage with country music stars Montgomery Gentry, Jarred Neimann, Craig Campbell, David Nail, and top country song writer Rhett Akins.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Sauerbeck Family Drive In 3210 D.W. Griffith Ln., La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
502.233.1149
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Sauerbeck Family Drive In Summer Concert Series- Allen Lane Band - 2023-08-12 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sauerbeck Family Drive In Summer Concert Series- Allen Lane Band - 2023-08-12 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sauerbeck Family Drive In Summer Concert Series- Allen Lane Band - 2023-08-12 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sauerbeck Family Drive In Summer Concert Series- Allen Lane Band - 2023-08-12 17:00:00 ical