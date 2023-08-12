× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Sauerbeck Family Drive In Summer Concert Series- Allen Lane Band

Rounding out the summer concert series at Sauerbeck Family Drive In will be Oldham County’s own, Allen Lane Band. They will be rockin’ the stage with their brand of country with a southern rock flare. Allen Lane as shared the stage with country music stars Montgomery Gentry, Jarred Neimann, Craig Campbell, David Nail, and top country song writer Rhett Akins.

