Sauerbeck Family Drive In Summer Concert Series- Allen Lane Band
to
Sauerbeck Family Drive In 3210 D.W. Griffith Ln., La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Oldham County Tourism & Conventions
Sauerbeck Family Drive In Summer Concert Series- Allen Lane Band
Sauerbeck Family Drive In Summer Concert Series- Allen Lane Band
Rounding out the summer concert series at Sauerbeck Family Drive In will be Oldham County’s own, Allen Lane Band. They will be rockin’ the stage with their brand of country with a southern rock flare. Allen Lane as shared the stage with country music stars Montgomery Gentry, Jarred Neimann, Craig Campbell, David Nail, and top country song writer Rhett Akins.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/