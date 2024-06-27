Say It Loud: Ascending - The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

× Expand Graphic Created by Erica Cook An advertisement for Say It Loud: Ascending, including dates, presenter photos, and sponsorships.

Say It Loud: Ascending

The Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative and 91.3 WUKY present the second installment of the second Kentucky Black Writers Series, SAY IT LOUD: ASCENDING. This recurring live event and discussion is designed to showcase both prominent and emerging Black writers of the Commonwealth. Audio recordings are gathered and published here at the conclusion of each event.

These young Black voices are rising up, growing stronger and demanding equity and equality. Enjoy readings by Kiitan Adedeji, Beaux Hardin, Zoya Abbas, and Cierra Moore that express a call to action, a celebration of culture, and a declaration of the right to be heard. Live music by singer/songwriter Anonimuss Rose. The event is free and open to the public.

SAY IT LOUD: ASCENDING is sponsored by the Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative, WUKY, Kentucky Arts Council, LexArts, Chethik Family Fund to Advance Black Writers, Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government (LFUCG), the University of Kentucky, Southland Printing, Foundation 47, Project Ricochet, and UK Economic Inclusion.

For more information, please call 859.254.4175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/events/say-it-loud-ascending/