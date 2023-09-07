Say It Loud: Stand Up - Lexington

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Say It Loud: Stand Up

The Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative and 91.3 WUKY present the first installment of the second Kentucky Black Writers Series, SAY IT LOUD: STAND UP. This recurring live event and discussion is designed to showcase both prominent and emerging Black writers of the Commonwealth. Audio recordings are gathered and published here at the conclusion of each event.

Enjoy readings by Jude “JC” McPherson, Frank X Walker, Dwayne Parker, and Shawn Pryor. The event is free and open to the public.

SAY IT LOUD: STAND UP is sponsored by the Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative, WUKY, Kentucky Arts Council, LexArts, Chethik Family Fund to Advance Black Writers, Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government (LFUCG), the University of Kentucky, Southland Printing, Foundation 47, Project Ricochet, and UK Supplier Diversity.

For more information, please visit carnegiecenterlex.org

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
