Screening of The Hello Girls with Post-Film Discussion - Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History

Screening of The Hello Girls with Post-Film Discussion

Celebrate Veteran’s month by taking a trip to the front lines of WWI in the Lincoln Penny Films documentary, The Hello Girls. Based on the book by Elizabeth Cobbs, this documentary follows the lives of the 223 women who were sent to France as telephone operators to help win the Great War and their struggle for veteran status upon return. Guests will enjoy a private exploration of the Our Stories, Our Service exhibit at the Kentucky Historical Society, watch the film with complimentary popcorn, and partake in a Q&A following the film with the executive producer and director of the film, James Lambert. Join us as we reflect on the service of these women and journey through their fight to expand the definition of ‘serving one’s country.’

About the Film:

This documentary features rare 100-year old film footage of America’s first female soldiers courtesy of the National Archives and never-before-seen photos from family archives.

In 1918, the U.S. Army Signal Corps sent 223 women to France as telephone operators to help win the Great War. They swore Army oaths, wore uniforms, held rank, and were subject to military justice. By war’s end, they had connected over 26 million calls and were recognized by General John J. Pershing for their service. When they returned home, the U.S. government told them they were never soldiers. For 60 years, they fought their own government for recognition. In 1977, with the help of Sen. Barry Goldwater and Congresswoman Lindy Boggs, they won. Unfortunately, only a handful were still alive.

-Courtesy of Lincoln Penny Films

Register at: history.ky.gov