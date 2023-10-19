Sculpture in the Garden, An Evening With Dave Caudill - Yew Dell Gardens
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
$45 per person.
Join Louisville sculptor, Dave Caudill, for an evening designed to help you plan, select, and place sculptures in your garden. Enjoy a glass of wine and a few appetizers as Dave starts the evening with a presentation in the Gheens Barn to get you thinking. Then, Dave and Yew Dell executive director, Paul Cappiello, will lead a walk around the grounds to see installations of Dave’s sculpture in a variety of spaces and discuss placement, presentation, and logistics. And of course you’ll have a chance to purchase and take a piece home for your own garden.
