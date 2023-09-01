The Secret Case of Sherlock Holmes at The Spotlight Playhouse

× Expand Spotlight Playhouse Sherlock

The Secret Case of Sherlock Holmes

Performed by Spotlight Acting School Students aged 14-18 with several adult guests

Join us for a mind-bending, time-traveling adventure with "The Secret Case of Sherlock Holmes" at Spotlight Acting School. This cleverly concocted tale infuses humor, mystery, and a touch of the unexpected as we follow young Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson on their first case. Prepare to be whisked from the 19th century into the 21st, as our iconic duo encounters a colorful cast of characters, each believing themselves to be famed figures ranging from Marilyn Monroe to Count Dracula. Witness as Sherlock strives to solve a mystery within the walls of the Freudly Institute, all while proving his true identity. Directed by the talented Chad Hembree and Jazzlyn Threlkeld, this production blends classic detective intrigue with zany comedy and elements of science fiction. Filled with twists, turns, and plenty of laughs, "The Secret Case of Sherlock Holmes" promises an unforgettable theatrical experience that will keep you guessing until the final curtain call. Don't miss out on this thrilling production that's as funny as it is mysterious - it's Sherlock Holmes as you've never seen him before!

For more information, please call 859.756.0011 or visit ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool