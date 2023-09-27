× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Seed Saving Workshop - In-Person

Seed Saving Workshop - In-Person at Yew Dell Gardens

$15 - $25 per person.

Register now for Yew Dell Botanical Gardens’ Seed Saving Workshop. As the summer growing season comes to an end, join Mary Wheatley, Jefferson County Master Gardener, for a how-to lecture on saving seeds. Participants will learn why we should save seeds, how to identify the best seeds for saving, and the proper harvesting and storage of seeds. Mary will have a variety of seeds and pods for viewing.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/