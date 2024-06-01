Seeds of Joy: The Artwork of Tanner Hammock & Jessica Olberz Singleton - Louisville

× Expand Tanner Hammock, Jessica Olberz Singleton, Capacity Contemporary Capacity Contemporary Exchange Postcard

Seeds of Joy: The Artwork of Tanner Hammock & Jessica Olberz Singleton

Please join us for the public opening reception of our newest exhibition, Seeds of Joy: The Artwork of Tanner Hammock & Jessica Olberz Singleton at Capacity Contemporary at 641 W. Main St in downtown Louisville on Saturday, June 1st from 4- 6 PM.

The exhibition will be on view from June 1st-June 30th, 2024.

Please call 502.694.8972 or visit capacitycontemporary.com for more information, we hope to see you soon!