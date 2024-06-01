Seedtime on the Cumberland Festival

Seedtime on the Cumberland, our free mountain arts festival, is returning for the 38th year—for one day only!

Join us Saturday, June 1, in Whitesburg, Kentucky, for music, food, crafts, dancing, jam sessions, and more! The main stage acts will begin at 11:00 am and end at 7:00 pm. Though you’ll want to stick around after for the the punk show at the Whitesburg Skate Park, which will begin at 7:00 pm!

As details are set, we'll update this page, so stay tuned. For more information or to get involved, contact seedtime@appalshop.org.

This FREE festival will feature live music, jam sessions, food, and art. In addition, there will be a quilt exhibit hosted by the Southeast Kentucky African-American Museum and Cultural Center, and an interactive "No Hate in My Holler" exhibit by local artist Lacy Hale.

Performers for the 2024 festival include Sunrise Ridge, John Haywood, Jay Skaggs, Randy Wilson, The Heavenly Voices, Mike Ellison, Coaltown Dixie, Matthew Sidney Parsons featuring Logan Cooper, and Sarah Kate Morgan.

The punk show will feature the Laurel Hells Ramblers, Appalachiatari, Kareem Ledell, geonovah, Dungeon, L.I.P.S., Hedonista, and Killi Killi.

For more information, please visit appalshop.org