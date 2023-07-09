Sensory Friendly Sunday at Louisville Zoo

× Expand Callie Wells Sensory Friendly Sundays

Advance purchase required.

Enjoy the Zoo at your own pace during this program for Zoo fans that want a quiet, exclusive experience. Participants will enter the Zoo an hour before we open to the public and take a guided Zoo Walk to orient themselves in our space.

Guided Zoo Walks will include animal information provided by Zoo docents and staff about our monthly theme and call attention to sensory stops on Zoo grounds like our accessible playground or the Snow Leopard Cub House presented by PNC.

When the Zoo officially opens at 10 a.m., program participants can take part in fun and educational activities in our MetaZoo Discovery Center which will remain a reserved quiet space for program participants until the program ends at 4 p.m.

All themes and activities are subject to change based on the needs of the animals.

The Zoo is certified Sensory Inclusive by KultureCity and offers FREE accommodations for all guests with sensory issues during regular hours. Sensory Bags are available for families to checkout free of charge the day of their visit. Learn more here.

