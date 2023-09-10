Funniest Person In Louisville Final - Falls City Taproom

Sept. 10 Funniest Person In Louisville final

It all comes down to this! Join Louisville Laughs for the finals of the 2023 Funniest Person In Louisville contest.

Standup comics who advanced past the semifinals will compete for a total of $1,500 in Amateur and Semi-Pro categories as well as bragging rights and future bookings.

The audience helps pick the winners.

See you at Falls City for a night of laughter, great craft been and food from the Falls City Kitchen.

Falls City Taproom 901 East Liberty Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40202
