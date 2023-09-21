× Expand Louisville Laughs Caravan Comedy Showcase - 34 Comedy Night at Gravely

Comedy Night at Gravely

Join Louisville Laughs for our popular montly Comedy Night at Gravely standup showcase.

September's show features nationally touring comic Patrick Devine as well as local favorites Jake Hovis, QSmoke, Jon Bass and Cor Miller.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

See you at Gravely for a night of laughter, tasy craft beer and delicious burgers and more from Lil' Toasty's.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit cli.re/47144-sept.-21-comedy-night-at-gravely