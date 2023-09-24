× Expand Louisville Laughs Caravan Comedy Showcase - 35 Louisville Laughs

Comedy at TEN20 Brewery

Join Louisville Laughs at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown for our standup comedy showcase.

This show features some of our favorite comics -- Justin Tabb, Keri Costa, Kyle McGlothlin, Josh Gibson, Kate Kremers and host Creig Ewing.

Admission is $12.

Join us for a night of laughter, great craft beer and delicious food options from MozzaPi and Happy Belly Bistro.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit cli.re/47143-sept.-24-comedy-at-ten20-brewery