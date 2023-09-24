Comedy at TEN20 Brewery
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Louisville Laughs
Caravan Comedy Showcase - 35
Join Louisville Laughs at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown for our standup comedy showcase.
This show features some of our favorite comics -- Justin Tabb, Keri Costa, Kyle McGlothlin, Josh Gibson, Kate Kremers and host Creig Ewing.
Admission is $12.
Join us for a night of laughter, great craft beer and delicious food options from MozzaPi and Happy Belly Bistro.
For more information call 5027248311 or visit cli.re/47143-sept.-24-comedy-at-ten20-brewery