Shakespeare in the Maples Park!

FREE

Make plans now to spendan evening at the Maples Park’s new Millstone Amphitheater for a Kentucky Shakespeare performance. This 90-minute performance of A Midsummer Nights Dream will inspire you. Bring your own chairs or blanket to this outdoor event. Parking will be in the gravel lot at the rear park entrance: 6431 Railroad Avenue, Crestwood.

For more information, please call 502.241.7088 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/