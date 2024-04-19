Shakespeare in the Maples Park!

Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017

Make plans now to spendan evening at the Maples Park’s new Millstone Amphitheater for a Kentucky Shakespeare performance. This 90-minute performance of A Midsummer Nights Dream will inspire you. Bring your own chairs or blanket to this outdoor event. Parking will be in the gravel lot at the rear park entrance: 6431 Railroad Avenue, Crestwood.

For more information, please call 502.241.7088 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Kids & Family, Outdoor, Theater & Dance
502.241.7088
