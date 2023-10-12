Shamrock Pet Foundation Presents Art for the Animals

Mellwood Arts & Entertainment Center 1860 Mellwood Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

The Shamrock Pet Foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance the lives of companion animals through proactive programs such as spay/neuter, public education and adoption options. We are a group of highly committed, unpaid volunteers who have a passion for our mission and its goals.

For more information about the event visit  http://e.givesmart.com/events/xJt/

Charity & Fundraisers
