Shania Twain: Queen Of Me Tour at KFC Yum! Center

Five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning legend and the best-selling female artist in country music history Shania Twain has announced the second leg of her 2023 Queen of Me Tour. Due to phenomenal demand following the wildly successful announcement of the first leg, Shania is adding 19 new fall dates to her highly anticipated tour including a stop in Louisville Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center. The tour is in support of Shania’s forthcoming album Queen of Me, out February 3, 2023.

The Queen of Me Tour marks one of Shania Twain’s biggest tours to date with over 70 dates taking place across North America and Europe next year. This is also her first tour in nearly five years, following a highly successful residency run in Las Vegas.

Fans can get tickets for the newly added dates starting Friday, December 16th at ticketmaster.com or at the KFC Yum! Center box office.

Shania and Live Nation have announced that $1 of every ticket purchased to Shania’s “Queen Of Me” Tour will be donated to SKC. Established in 2010 by Shania Twain, SKC provides services that promote positive change in children’s lives in times of crises and economic hardship. SKC provides children with one-on-one consultations, academic support, and group activities, as well as nutritious snacks and meal programs where needed, all while in the safe, confidence-building environment that is the Shania Kids Can Clubhouse. These children are learning the skills to cope with and overcome family hardships which, in turn, improves their ability to succeed in school. For more information about Shania Kids Can, please visit: www.shaniakidscan.com

For more information, please call 502.690.9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com/