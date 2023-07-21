Shark Week (Jaws on the River!) at RiverPark Center

Shark Week at RiverPark Center

Sink your teeth into Shark Week with us! Join us on Friday, July 21 for a special showing of the classic film Jaws starting at dusk 🦈🎥 But be warned - each time a character gets chomped, we'll be drawing for Shark Week-themed prizes from [our sponsor]! That's right, 5 chances to win for every unlucky victim in the original Jaws movie.

Don't miss out on the fun, come join us for a night of thrills and chills 🌊🦈

For more information, please visit riverparkcenter.org/