Shark Week (Jaws on the River!) at RiverPark Center
RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303
Shark Week at RiverPark Center
Sink your teeth into Shark Week with us! Join us on Friday, July 21 for a special showing of the classic film Jaws starting at dusk 🦈🎥 But be warned - each time a character gets chomped, we'll be drawing for Shark Week-themed prizes from [our sponsor]! That's right, 5 chances to win for every unlucky victim in the original Jaws movie.
Don't miss out on the fun, come join us for a night of thrills and chills 🌊🦈
For more information, please visit riverparkcenter.org/