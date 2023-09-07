Disney's FROZEN JR. at Shelby County Community Theatre

Disney's FROZEN JR.

By Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez and Jennifer Lee

Directed by Nadine Johnson

September 7-10, 14-17

Tickets go on sale August 17

The enchanting modern classic from Disney is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

With various programs designed to enhance the arts and entertainment opportunities for adults and children alike, Shelby County Community Theatre has become the heart of the area’s cultural community

For more information, please visit shelbytheatre.org/