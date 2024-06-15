Shelby County Fair Mullet Competition
Shelby County Fairgrounds 1513 Midland Trail, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065
info@artsparkproductions.com
2nd Annual Mullet Competition!
We've got a big hairy deal going on at the Shelby County Fair this year! Advanced Registration is now OPEN! You also can come out on Saturday, June 15th to register at 3:00 PM. The competition starts at 4:00 at the Shelby County Fair Tractor Pull Arena.
Would someone describe your
hairstyle as ....
Tennessee Top Hat?
Texas Tailgate?
Hockey Hair?
Camaro Hair?
Business in the Front, Party in the Back?
THEN WE WANT YOU!
And your fans to come to cheer you on!
Win cash prizes!
Trophies for 1st place in 4 divisions!
Child- Age 2-10 years
Youth - Age 11-17 years
Adult - Over 18 years old
Beards - All ages
YOU CAN REGISTER ONSITE BEGINNING AT 3:00 to 3:45, SATURDAY, JUNE 15TH.
ADVANCE REGISTRATION WILL CLOSE JUNE 8TH.
For more information call 5026411920 or visit artsparkproductions.com