Shelby County Fair Mullet Competition

to

Shelby County Fairgrounds 1513 Midland Trail, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065

2nd Annual Mullet Competition!

We've got a big hairy deal going on at the Shelby County Fair this year! Advanced Registration is now OPEN! You also can come out on Saturday, June 15th to register at 3:00 PM. The competition starts at 4:00 at the Shelby County Fair Tractor Pull Arena.

Would someone describe your

hairstyle as ....

Tennessee Top Hat?

Texas Tailgate?

Hockey Hair?

Camaro Hair?

Business in the Front, Party in the Back?

THEN WE WANT YOU!

And your fans to come to cheer you on!

Win cash prizes!

Trophies for 1st place in 4 divisions!

Child- Age 2-10 years

Youth - Age 11-17 years

Adult - Over 18 years old

Beards - All ages

YOU CAN REGISTER ONSITE BEGINNING AT 3:00 to 3:45, SATURDAY, JUNE 15TH.

ADVANCE REGISTRATION WILL CLOSE JUNE 8TH.

For more information call 5026411920 or visit artsparkproductions.com

Info

5026411920
please enable javascript to view
to
