Shelbyville Dogwood Artisan Showcase

We are so excited to announce the 3rd Annual Dogwood Artisan Showcase located at The Shelby County Fairgrounds.

This celebration highlights the importance of the arts and education in the Shelby County community.

Celebrate the art, boutiques and flavors of Kentucky.

Net proceeds will benefit the Shelby County Education Foundation.

For more information call 5026411920 or visit artsparkproductions.com