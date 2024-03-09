Shelbyville Spring Festival

Celebrate warmer days ahead by attending our 3rd Annual Art and Craft Festival! Artisans will be located inside Floral Hall showcasing beautiful and one-of-a-kind arts and crafts from around the region. Be sure to sample the fantastic assortment of great food & adult beverages from the Fairground Food Pavilion and food trucks!

For more information call 5026411920 or visit artsparkproductions.com