Shelbyville Spring Festival

Shelby County Fairgrounds 1513 Midland Trail, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065

Shelbyville Spring Festival

Celebrate warmer days ahead by attending our 3rd Annual Art and Craft Festival! Artisans will be located inside Floral Hall showcasing beautiful and one-of-a-kind arts and crafts from around the region. Be sure to sample the fantastic assortment of great food & adult beverages from the Fairground Food Pavilion and food trucks!

For more information call 5026411920 or visit artsparkproductions.com

Info

Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
5026411920
