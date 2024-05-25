Shelbyville Summer Sound Series Featuring Back to Mac & Soul Circus!

× Expand info@artsparkproductions.com Magazine Ad SSSS - 1 info@artsparkproductions.com

Located in the heart of Shelby County, KY, the Saddlebred Captial of the World, the fairgrounds offer a harmonious blend of accessibility and historic allure, providing the perfect backdrop for the Shelbyville Summer Sound Series!

These concerts are free to all!

Bring your lawn chair for the lawn or choose to take a seat in the grandstands.

VIP tickets with close seating to the stage are available for $10.00.

To reserve your seat, click here:

https://www.eventeny.com/events/shelbyvillesummer-9792/

SATURDAY, MAY 25TH

Featuring Back to Mac & Soul Circus!

SATURDAY, JULY 6TH

Featuring Boot Scoots & Wax Factory!

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10TH

Featuring Les Masters Band & The Pretty Goods!

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30TH

Featuring Boogie Juice & Louisville Brass and Electric!

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5TH

Featuring Wicked Sensation & Lampus!

For more information call 5026411920 or visit artsparkproductions.com