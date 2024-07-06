Shelbyville Summer Sound Series Featuring Wax Factory & Boot Scoots & Muscle Car Show!
to
Shelby County Fairgrounds 1513 Midland Trail, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065
info@artsparkproductions.com
Magazine Ad SSSS - 1
info@artsparkproductions.com
Located in the heart of Shelby County, KY, the Saddlebred Captial of the World, the fairgrounds offer a harmonious blend of accessibility and historic allure, providing the perfect backdrop for the Shelbyville Summer Sound Series!
These concerts are free to all!
Bring your lawn chair for the lawn or choose to take a seat in the grandstands.
VIP tickets with close seating to the stage are available for $10.00.
To reserve your seat, click here:
https://www.eventeny.com/events/shelbyvillesummer-9792/
SATURDAY, MAY 25TH
Featuring Back to Mac & Soul Circus!
SATURDAY, JULY 6TH
Featuring Boot Scoots & Wax Factory!
SATURDAY, AUGUST 10TH
Featuring Les Masters Band & The Pretty Goods!
FRIDAY, AUGUST 30TH
Featuring Boogie Juice & Louisville Brass and Electric!
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5TH
Featuring Wicked Sensation & Lampus!
For more information call 5026411920 or visit artsparkproductions.com