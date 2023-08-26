Showbarn Sessions: Night of Appalachian Country Soul with 49Winchester at Ashbourne Farms

× Expand Ashbourne Farms Showbarn Sessions: Night of Appalachian Country Soul with 49Winchester

Showbarn Sessions: Night of Appalachian Country Soul with 49Winchester

$165 - $180 per person/Visit Evenbrite.com to purchase tickets.

Celebrate a night of Appalachian Country Soul with 49Winchester, for an all-inclusive culinary and musical experience at Ashbourne Farms. This is the 6th installment in the Showbarn Sessions series. Music gives voice to the spirit of hospitality and creates an unprecedented shared experience. So we set out to deliver an ongoing experience for the amazing Ashbourne Farms community to enjoy. Space is limited for this sell-out experience featuring 49Winchester, a band recognized by Rolling Stone magazine as having the Top Country and Americana Albums of the Year. All-Inclusive Ticket Pricing Includes Heavy Hors d’Oeuvres, Artisan Cocktails & Valet Parking. Valet Parking included. Smart Casual attire.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/