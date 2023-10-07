× Expand Ashbourne Farms Showbarn Sessions: Night of Bluegrass Soul with The SteelDrivers

Showbarn Sessions: Night of Bluegrass Soul with The SteelDrivers

$180 per person/Visit Evenbrite.com to purchase tickets.

Celebrate a night of Nashville-style Bluegrass Soul with The SteelDrivers at an all-inclusive culinary and musical experience at Ashbourne Farms. The seventh installment in the Showbarn Sessions series at Ashbourne Farms features Grammy Award-Winning band, The SteelDrivers — nominated for four Grammys, the Americana Music Association’s New Artist of the Year, and was IBMA’s 2009 Emerging Artist of The Year. In 2015, “The Muscle Shoals Recordings” won a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Recording.

All-inclusive ticket pricing Includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, artisan cocktails, complimentary and valet parking. Smart casual attire. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Show from 8 - 9:30 pm. Space is limited.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/