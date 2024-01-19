Simone Porter at Norton Center for the Arts

× Expand Norton Center Simone Porter

SIMONE PORTER

Violinist Simone Porter has been recognized as an emerging artist of impassioned energy, interpretive integrity and vibrant communication. In the past few years she has debuted with the New York Philharmonic, the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Los Angeles Philharmonic; and with a number of renowned conductors, including Stéphane Denève, Gustavo Dudamel, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Nicholas McGegan, Ludovic Morlot and Donald Runnicles. Born in 1996, Simone made her professional solo debut at age 10 with the Seattle Symphony and her international debut with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London at age 13. In March 2015, Simone was named a recipient of an Avery Fisher Career Grant.

