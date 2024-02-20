Sing & Swing - A Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents Production at Norton Center for the Arts

× Expand Norton Center Bria Skonberg and Benny Benack III

SING & SWING – A JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER PRESENTS PRODUCTION

Our American Songbook with Bria Skonberg and Benny Benack III

This new and highly anticipated touring project from Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents celebrates the Great American Songbook in all of its playful – and sophisticated – glory, brought to life by two of this generation’s brightest stars.

Each armed with prodigious trumpet talent and vocal charm, Bria and Benny will re-live and re-imagine some of the classic partners in jazz and popular song, including Ella Fitzgerald, Judy Garland and Bing Crosby, and Dean Martin and Peggy Lee. Featuring songs by Gershwin, Ellington, Cole Porter, Irving Berlin and many more and joined by a who’s who of New York all-stars, this is an “unforgettable” evening of singin’ and swingin’ with Bria and Benny.

