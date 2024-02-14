Singing Valentines - Lexington

Lexington and Surrounding Areas Lexington, Kentucky

Singing Valentines

Serenade your loved one with our unique Singing Valentine! A tuxedo-ed barbershop quartet will surprise your friend, spouse, girlfriend, boyfriend, office staff or anyone else with a medley of two love songs, a long-stemmed rose and a personalized card. Extra roses are available ($5 ea) and will be billed separately. This will be a Valentine they will never forget!

For more information, please visit thekentuckians.org/singing-valentines

Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music
