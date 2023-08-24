SIPosium 2023 - Hyatt Regency Louisville

× Expand Bourbon Women SIPosium 2023

Join us for an epic, unforgettable weekend in the heart of bourbon country. You’ll explore the spirits you love with the movers and shakers of the bourbon world. You’ll experience specialty VIP tours, dinners hosted by bourbon experts, workshops delivered by the top minds in the industry and celebrate the presence of women both sipping and making America’s Native Spirit.

And meet so many incredible women along the way.

For more information, please visit bourbonwomen.org/siposium-2023/