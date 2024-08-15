× Expand Bourbon Women BWSIP24 Eventbrite Headers - 11 Mark your calendars! Tickets for the Bourbon Women Symposium in Louisville, KY in August 2024 are on sale now. It's gonna be a weekend full of bourbon, networking, and fun! 🎉🥃 #SaveTheDate #BourbonLovers

Bourbon Women SIPosium - Louisville

Join us for an epic, unforgettable weekend in the heart of bourbon country. You’ll explore the spirits you love with the movers and shakers of the bourbon world. You’ll experience specialty VIP tours, dinners hosted by bourbon experts, and workshops delivered by the top minds in the industry and celebrate the presence of women both sipping and making America’s Native Spirit.

Member Ticket: $495

Non-Member Tickets: $549 (includes 1 year membership to Bourbon Women)

Go to the SIPosium 2024 section of our website to stay up to date on the weekend's agenda and speakers.

Must be 21+ by August 15th to participate. Please SIP responsibly. Registration deadline is August 7th. Refunds are only available for those who purchase a Refundable Ticket as an add-on option.

Why SIPosium is Unmissable:

A Toast to Community: Be part of a vibrant community, celebrating the achievements of women in the bourbon industry at our WOW Awards — a ceremony unlike any other, bridging whiskey consumers and industry mavens.

Blend of Bonds: Connect with over 400 bourbon-loving women from across the globe. Share stories, forge friendships, and join a network of inspiring women united by a shared passion.

Unique Experience: Revel in being part of the ONLY female-focused consumer whiskey conference in the country, offering a curated blend of education, personal development, and of course, excellent sips.

Barrel-Aged Education: Dive into workshops and seminars led by industry experts. From novice enthusiasts to seasoned connoisseurs, there’s wisdom and wonder for everyone.

Behind-the-Scenes Access: Enjoy VIP tours, bourbon-themed lunches and dinners, and conversations with the trailblazing women crafting your favorite spirits.

Small Batch Adventures: Customize your SIP experience with add-ons like Bourbon Nerd Excursions, specialty tastings, Sunday Funday SIPs, and In a Bourbon House Dinners for deeper dives into the distilling world and get your geek on. (These are available in late May/early June.)

Mix and mingle with women who love whiskey as much as you do and live for the adventure that happens with a room full of women sipping whiskey

What Awaits in Your Whiskey Weekend

From the welcoming blend of Thursday’s reception to the final toast on Sunday, your ticket unlocks a panorama of experiences. Savor every drop, from distillery excursions to panels that promise insights as rich and varied as the profiles of Kentucky’s finest bourbons. The full schedule is in development, but here’s what to expect:

Thursday: Optional Bourbon Nerd Excursion Add-ons, Welcome Reception

Friday: Bourbon themed meals, keynotes, workshops, samplings, excursions, WOW Women of Whiskey Awards

Saturday: More bourbon-themed meals, workshops, excursions, Bar-a-rama, Optional Bourbon Celebrity Hosted Dinners

Sunday: Bourbon-themed breakfast, conference close, Optional Sunday Funday SIP experiences

SIPosium 2024 is more than an event; it’s a distillation of a whiskey festival, a girls’ weekend and a family reunion shared among women whose passion for bourbon bridges divides and forges lasting bonds. Every conversation is a chance to learn, every laugh a reminder of the joy at the heart of our shared whiskey journey.

For more about SIP, check out our Insider’s Guide to SIP for more information about the weekend or head to the SIPosium 2024 page!

HOTEL:

Book your room today! Take advantage of the special Bourbon Women Hyatt Regency SIP Room rate when you book your room. Click HERE to book the special SIP room rate at the Hyatt.

We have additional rooms in the Marriot. Click HERE for the special SIP rate at the Marriot.

UPDATE: Our initial room block may be tight on some days, but please keep checking back with the hotel for availability as they always have some fluctuations in rooms and bookings.

Usually a week or two before the event some rooms open up at the hotel, so you can continue to check with the Hyatt. OR, we have three options within walking distance for you:

Louisville Marriott Downtown (with a convenient pedway connection to Hyatt!)

Galt House Hotel

Seelbach Hilton Louisville

For more information, please call 423.994.8660 or visit bourbonwomen.org/siposium-2024/