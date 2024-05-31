Six Gun Five: The Sounds of the 60's - The Grove

Join us beneath the trees and experience the sounds of the 60's featuring Six Gun Five at The Grove on Friday, May 31st from 7-10 pm CDT!!

Bring a chair, reserve a table, cozy up by the fire or enjoy the ultimate view and live music experience of south central Kentucky from The Treehouse, our 2,000+ sq ft viewing deck, complete with swings!

$10 admission at the gate, kids 12 and under are FREE!

Food vendors will be on site!

For more information, please call 270.629.4263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com/

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
270.629.4263
