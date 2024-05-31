× Expand Candace Barbee-The Grove Six Gun Five - Colorful Simple Illustrated Jazz Music Concert Poster Join us beneath the trees and experience the sounds of the 60's featuring Six Gun Five at The Grove on Friday, May 31st from 7-10 pm CDT!! Bring a chair, reserve a table, cozy up by the fire or enjoy the ultimate view and live music experience of south central Kentucky from The Treehouse, our 2,000+ sq ft viewing deck, complete with swings! $10 admission at the gate, kids 12 and under are FREE! Food vendors will be on site!

Six Gun Five: The Sounds of the 60's - The Grove

Join us beneath the trees and experience the sounds of the 60's featuring Six Gun Five at The Grove on Friday, May 31st from 7-10 pm CDT!!

Bring a chair, reserve a table, cozy up by the fire or enjoy the ultimate view and live music experience of south central Kentucky from The Treehouse, our 2,000+ sq ft viewing deck, complete with swings!

$10 admission at the gate, kids 12 and under are FREE!

Food vendors will be on site!

For more information, please call 270.629.4263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com/