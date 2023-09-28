Sleepy Hollow Experience - Old Fort Harrod State Park

× Expand Picasa 2.7 IM000666.JPG

Old Fort Harrod State Park To Host Sleepy Hollow Experience Sept. 28 – Oct. 31

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (Sept. 11, 2023) – The Sleepy Hollow Experience, an immersive, world-class, theatrical haunting experience starring national talent, is set to take place at the Old Fort Harrod State Park from Sept. 28 to Oct. 31.

Guests will venture through a haunted journey into the world of the most famous ghost story ever told – Ichabod Crane and The Headless Horseman – with a fresh and horrifying new spin as the audience becomes part of the action.

For more information, please visit parks.ky.gov/harrodsburg/parks/