Sleepy Hollow Experience - Old Fort Harrod State Park

Old Fort Harrod State Park To Host Sleepy Hollow Experience Sept. 28 – Oct. 31
HARRODSBURG, Ky. (Sept. 11, 2023) – The Sleepy Hollow Experience, an immersive, world-class, theatrical haunting experience starring national talent, is set to take place at the Old Fort Harrod State Park from Sept. 28 to Oct. 31.
Guests will venture through a haunted journey into the world of the most famous ghost story ever told – Ichabod Crane and The Headless Horseman – with a fresh and horrifying new spin as the audience becomes part of the action.
For more information, please visit parks.ky.gov/harrodsburg/parks/