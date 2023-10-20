Slow Drip Exhibition by Arynn Blazer - Capacity Contemporary Exchange Louisville

Capacity Contemporary Exchange 641 W Main St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Slow Drip by Arynn Blazer

Please join us for the opening reception of our next exhibition, Slow Drip by Arynn Blazer on October 20th from 6-8:00 PM.

The exhibition will be on view in the gallery and on our website from 10/20-11/26/23.

All of our events and openings are free and open to the public!

For more information, please visit capacitycontemporary.com

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts
502.694.8972
