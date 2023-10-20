Slow Drip Exhibition by Arynn Blazer - Capacity Contemporary Exchange Louisville
Capacity Contemporary Exchange 641 W Main St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Capacity Contemporary Exchange
Slow Drip at Capacity Contemporary Exchange
Slow Drip by Arynn Blazer
Please join us for the opening reception of our next exhibition, Slow Drip by Arynn Blazer on October 20th from 6-8:00 PM.
The exhibition will be on view in the gallery and on our website from 10/20-11/26/23. For more information visit capacitycontemporary.com
All of our events and openings are free and open to the public!
