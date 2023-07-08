Smith-Berry Winery Concert Series

Join us at the winery for live music on our beautiful 180 acres with views of the vineyard, pond and lots of starry sky.

Bring a chair, table or shade tent and enjoy the music!

No outside alcohol is allowed by Kentucky state law.

No pets.

Concert Schedule:

MAY 2023

SAT27

May 27 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT

BOURBON LEGEND

Classic Rock & Soul Covers (formally Usual Suspects Band)

JUNE 2023

SAT10

June 10 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT

FREQUENCY

Classic Rock Covers

SAT24

June 24 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT

RADIOTRONIC

Top Dance Hits of the 70's, 80's & today

JULY 2023

SAT8

July 8 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT

ERIC & THE ICONICS

Pop, Motown & R&B gems of the 60's & 70's

SAT22

July 22 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT

THE BRASS PACK

8 pc. band performing Brass Rock from the 70's & 80's

AUGUST 2023

SAT12

August 12 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT

THE JULIE BAKER PROJECT

Top Hits Dance Covers

SAT26

August 26 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT

THE TYMES BAND

Soul & Classic Rock Covers of the 60's & 70's

SEPTEMBER 2023

SAT9

September 9 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT

SOUL CIRCUS

Groove, Soul & Funk hits from the 80's & 90's

SAT23

September 23 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT

JOSH BOGARD & THE DIRTY SOUTH

Country & Southern Rock Hits

OCTOBER 2023

SAT14

October 14 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT

RADIOTRONIC

Top Hits of the 70's, 80's and today

For more information or to purchase tickets call 502.845.7091 or visit smithberrywinery.com