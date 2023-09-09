Smith-Berry Winery Concert Series

Smith-Berry Vineyard and Winery 855 Drennon Road, New Castle, Kentucky 40050

 Join us at the winery for live music on our beautiful 180 acres with views of the vineyard, pond and lots of starry sky.

Bring a chair, table or shade tent and enjoy the music!

No outside alcohol is allowed by Kentucky state law.

No pets.

Concert Schedule:

MAY 2023

SAT27

May 27 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT

BOURBON LEGEND

Classic Rock & Soul Covers (formally Usual Suspects Band)

JUNE 2023

SAT10

June 10 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT

FREQUENCY

Classic Rock Covers

SAT24

June 24 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT

RADIOTRONIC

Top Dance Hits of the 70's, 80's & today

JULY 2023

SAT8

July 8 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT

ERIC & THE ICONICS

Pop, Motown & R&B gems of the 60's & 70's

SAT22

July 22 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT

THE BRASS PACK

8 pc. band performing Brass Rock from the 70's & 80's

AUGUST 2023

SAT12

August 12 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT

THE JULIE BAKER PROJECT

Top Hits Dance Covers

SAT26

August 26 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT

THE TYMES BAND

Soul & Classic Rock Covers of the 60's & 70's

SEPTEMBER 2023

SAT9

September 9 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT

SOUL CIRCUS

Groove, Soul & Funk hits from the 80's & 90's

SAT23

September 23 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT

JOSH BOGARD & THE DIRTY SOUTH

Country & Southern Rock Hits

OCTOBER 2023

SAT14

October 14 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT

RADIOTRONIC

Top Hits of the 70's, 80's and today

For more information or to purchase tickets call 502.845.7091 or visit smithberrywinery.com

Smith-Berry Vineyard and Winery 855 Drennon Road, New Castle, Kentucky 40050
502.845.7091
