Smith-Berry Winery Concert Series
Smith-Berry Vineyard and Winery 855 Drennon Road, New Castle, Kentucky 40050
Join us at the winery for live music on our beautiful 180 acres with views of the vineyard, pond and lots of starry sky.
Bring a chair, table or shade tent and enjoy the music!
No outside alcohol is allowed by Kentucky state law.
No pets.
Concert Schedule:
MAY 2023
SAT27
May 27 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT
Classic Rock & Soul Covers (formally Usual Suspects Band)
JUNE 2023
SAT10
June 10 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT
Classic Rock Covers
SAT24
June 24 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT
Top Dance Hits of the 70's, 80's & today
JULY 2023
SAT8
July 8 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT
Pop, Motown & R&B gems of the 60's & 70's
SAT22
July 22 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT
8 pc. band performing Brass Rock from the 70's & 80's
AUGUST 2023
SAT12
August 12 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT
Top Hits Dance Covers
SAT26
August 26 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT
Soul & Classic Rock Covers of the 60's & 70's
SEPTEMBER 2023
SAT9
September 9 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT
Groove, Soul & Funk hits from the 80's & 90's
SAT23
September 23 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT
Country & Southern Rock Hits
OCTOBER 2023
SAT14
October 14 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm EDT
Top Hits of the 70's, 80's and today
For more information or to purchase tickets call 502.845.7091 or visit smithberrywinery.com