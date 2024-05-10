× Expand CincyFests Smoke on the River BBQ Fest Logo

Smoke on the River BBQ Fest

Get ready to indulge in the finger-licking goodness of the best BBQ in the tristate area at the Smoke on the River BBQ Fest May 10-12! Located at Covington Plaza along the scenic Ohio River, this festival boasts picturesque views of the Cincinnati skyline. The festival's focus on fresh, high-quality ingredients is evident in the mouthwatering BBQ offerings available from the area's top pitmasters. From juicy ribs that melt in your mouth to succulent chicken and tender brisket, there is something for every BBQ lover. Cold drinks reign supreme, complementing the flavors to create a truly memorable culinary experience. Free live music all weekend long featuring Cincinnati's top local bands.

Admission is free, and more information can be found on the CincyFests app available on the App Store and Google play store.

