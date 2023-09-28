Smokes & Spirits - Bourbons Bistro Louisville

× Expand Randy Blevins Smokes & Spirits

Smokes & Spirits

Join us for an evening of sips and smokes as our own Bluegrass Bourbon Baron Jason Brauner welcomes back bourbon expert and founder of the BourbonBlog.com Tom Fischer for a Smokes & Spirits event at 8:00pm on Thursday, September 28th.

You’ll enjoy a welcome cocktail and cigar, followed by two special Cohiba cigars paired with a guided bourbon tasting led by Jason and Tom.

Price is $40 per person (tax & gratuity included) and includes cigars, bourbon pairing, welcome cocktail, and light appetizers.

Reserve your spot on the Bourbons Bistro OpenTable page. You can find this event under the "Experiences" section.

For more information, please visit bourbonsbistro.com/events-