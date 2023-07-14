So, Now What? - MoonDance Amphitheater

× Expand Ryan Peters Group_Bridge_logo_in_front Company dancers from Allegro Dance Project

So, Now What?

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Don't Miss Allegro Dance Project's all new show, “So, Now What?”

Lexington, KY- July 14 - 16 at the Moondance Amphitheater ~ 1152 Monarch Street, Lexington KY 40513

Allegro Dance Project is back at the open-aired Moondance Amphitheater with an all new, exciting family-friendly performance event featuring contemporary dance, aerial circus arts and live original music. Participants of the Inclusive Dance Outreach and Adaptive Dance programs will join our company dancers on stage for the opening and final numbers of the show as a celebration of inclusion! This event will also include a silent auction to help raise support for Allegro Dance Project's Inclusive Dance Outreach Program, providing free dance outreach for hundreds of children with specific needs throughout central Kentucky each season!

So, Now What? hits the Moondance Amphitheater stage Friday, July 14, Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16 (with a tentative rain date on Saturday, July 22). Gates, silent auction, and food trucks open at 7pm and the performance begins at 8pm. Tickets are general admission (bring your own lawn chairs or blanket for seating). Free parking is permitted in business lots near the Moondance after 6pm.

Tickets:

Adults: $15 in advance or $20 at the gate

Children (age 17 or under): $5 or FREE with paid adult ticket in advance (made possible by Partners for Youth) or $10 at the gate

***Please Note: children under the age of 15 MUST be accompanied by an adult.

Youth 15-17 years of age must show ID to be admitted without an adult, but will still be eligible for Child ticket pricing

About Allegro Dance Project

Allegro Dance Project is a 501(c)(3) non-profit contemporary dance company founded in 2014 by Jeana Klevene. Each season, dance outreach and performance opportunities are provided for hundreds of children with specific needs and the professional company provides contracts and apprenticeships to talented dancers, aerial artists and musicians.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit www.allegrodanceproject.org