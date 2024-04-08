Solar Eclipse Viewing – In-Person – Special Monday Opening at Yew Dell!

to

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

 Solar Eclipse Viewing – In-Person – Special Monday Opening!

Come out to Yew Dell and enjoy 95% totality, eclipse-themed scavenger hunts, and fun cosmic-themed food, snacks, and drinks for purchase from Martha Lee’s Kitchen. And thanks to our friends at Eclipse Bank, we’ll have free eclipse glasses for the first 100 guests! Solar Eclipse Viewing is included with Admission; tickets available at arrival.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org

Info

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Outdoor, This & That
502.241.4788
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Solar Eclipse Viewing – In-Person – Special Monday Opening at Yew Dell! - 2024-04-08 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Solar Eclipse Viewing – In-Person – Special Monday Opening at Yew Dell! - 2024-04-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Solar Eclipse Viewing – In-Person – Special Monday Opening at Yew Dell! - 2024-04-08 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Solar Eclipse Viewing – In-Person – Special Monday Opening at Yew Dell! - 2024-04-08 10:00:00 ical