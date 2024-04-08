Solar Eclipse Viewing – In-Person – Special Monday Opening at Yew Dell!

× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Solar Eclipse Viewing – In-Person – Special Monday Opening!

Come out to Yew Dell and enjoy 95% totality, eclipse-themed scavenger hunts, and fun cosmic-themed food, snacks, and drinks for purchase from Martha Lee’s Kitchen. And thanks to our friends at Eclipse Bank, we’ll have free eclipse glasses for the first 100 guests! Solar Eclipse Viewing is included with Admission; tickets available at arrival.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org